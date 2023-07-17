Seattle man’s car turns into a literal drugstore

A routine 911 call led Seattle police on a wild discovery ride when they stumbled upon an unresponsive man in his car. But it wasn’t a simple case of a nap gone wrong. Oh no! When officers got a closer look, they found themselves knee-deep in a drug paraphernalia party.

Prepare for the list of confiscated goodies: a whopping 276.3 grams of methamphetamine, 624 grams of fentanyl, 145 grams of powdered fentanyl, 27.4 grams of cocaine, and 24.3 grams of heroin, KIRO 7 reports. The man also had a stash of $13,083 in cash, a replica firearm, and a delightful collection of drug paraphernalia including pipes, scales, foil rolls, and baggies in all shapes and sizes.

Naturally, our resourceful gentleman was promptly arrested for possessing these fine substances with a side of intent to distribute. He now enjoys the comfort of the King County Jail, with the added suspense of pending additional charges.