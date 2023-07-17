Say cheese, skip the meat: Burger King’s hilariously cheesy “real cheeseburger” debuts

Burger King Thailand has unleashed the “real cheeseburger” — a culinary masterpiece that’s all cheese, no burger.

Picture this: a bun crammed with an outrageous 20 slices of American cheese. Their Facebook post boldly declares, “This is for real!” according to People.

Now, this cheesy wonder won’t be around forever as it’s only available for a limited time. Priced at a mere 109 Thai baht (that’s about $3.14), it’s a steal compared to their regular cheeseburger, which usually goes for 380 Thai baht ($10.95).