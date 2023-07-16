Vegas strip chaos: Naked gambler’s wild ride

A wild tale unfolds on the infamous Las Vegas Strip as a nudist crusader sought attention and unforgettable memories.

According to Casino.org, Brian Danilczyk, hailing from West Babylon, New York, started a fight at a casino, then streaks through the crowd, showcasing his intimate areas. He topped off his wild escapade atop a poker table at Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, displaying it all to astonished onlookers.

Security finally apprehended him, and he now faces charges of disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, and battery.

Danilczyk was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, and battery. He was then released and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, August 17.