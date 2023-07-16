Scottish songbird serenades pigeon and wows Kylie Minogue

Get ready for a viral sensation straight from bonnie Scotland!

Christeen MacMurdie, a karaoke host from Uddingston, Scotland, became an internet sensation after singing a pigeon-themed version of Kylie Minogue‘s hit song “Padam Padam,” titled “Pigeon Pigeon.” The hilarious video of her performance has been viewed millions of times on TikTok and was even shared by Kylie herself, according to the Daily Record.

Christeen’s unexpected rise to fame has left her stunned, but delighted. The Waterloo Bar regular’s impromptu act has captured hearts worldwide and garnered attention from radio shows and social media. It’s a whirlwind of laughter and unexpected success for this Scottish sensation.