Little rascal, big trouble: 8-year-old leads police on high-speed pursuit

Montgomery, Alabama police had their hands full with a carjacking and high-speed pursuit orchestrated by none other than a pint-sized troublemaker, as in, an 8-year-old managed to pull off a carjacking.

According to the Major Saba Coleman, officers rushed to the scene after receiving a robbery call. Little did they know, they were about to embark on a wild goose chase with a prepubescent bandit who had a flair for the dramatic. Armed with a gun, this tiny terror had successfully stolen a vehicle, WSFA reports.

Undeterred by the flashing lights and stern commands, our mini speed demon refused to yield to the authorities. A chase worthy of a Fast & Furious sequel ensued, only to end in a less-than-glamorous collision between our juvenile James Bond and an innocent bystander’s car. Luckily, no one was hurt.

The 8-year-old mastermind was apprehended, slapped with charges including first-degree robbery, attempting to elude, and the delightful-sounding offense of being “certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.” The child was promptly escorted to the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility, where they’ll have plenty of time to contemplate their career choices.