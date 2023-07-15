Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon’s first unseeded female champion after beating Ons Jabeur

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Marketa Vondrousova has become the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon. She defeated 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final. Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 42nd. She trailed in each set against Jabeur under a closed roof at Centre Court but collected the last four games of the first, then the last three games of the second. This is her first Grand Slam title. She lost in the final of the 2019 French Open as a teenager. Vondrousova missed Wimbledon a year ago after having surgery on her left wrist.