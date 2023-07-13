What a meth: Couple arrested for driving mobile meth lab into Florida

Florida highway troopers conducted a traffic stop Thursday, July 6 for an illegal window tint, only to discover it was concealing a mobile meth lab.

While measuring the tint, troopers noticed the car’s occupants — Janelle McKenzie Clark and Matthew David Lennenof, both 41 — display “numerous” visual and behavioral signs of illegal narcotic use, according to a release obtained by WPEC. A search of the car turned up liquid and crystal methamphetamine and materials needed to make both.

Clark and Lennenof were taken to the Nassau County Jail and charged with trafficking, possession and manufacturing/production of methamphetamine in addition to introducing contraband to Florida.

Clark was also slapped with an illegal window tint citation. Both had their bonds set at $75,002.