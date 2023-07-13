Love beyond species: Mexican Mayor marries a reptile

Love knows no boundaries, and in a tail of scaly romance, Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa from Mexico waded into uncharted matrimonial waters by exchanging vows with a reptilian beauty named Alicia Adriana.

According to Yahoo! News, the mayor reenacted an ancient ritual, sealing his fate with the enchanting “princess girl.” Witnessed by the clapping and dancing townsfolk of San Pedro Huamelula, the indigenous Chontal community of Oaxaca state, this unique union aimed to usher good fortune upon the people.

Captured in an unforgettable moment, the mayor puckered up and planted a smooch on his reptilian bride’s head, sealing their commitment with a reptilian seal of approval. It’s a longstanding tradition spanning 230 years, symbolizing harmony between the Chontal and Huave indigenous groups. The mayor, playing the role of Chontal king, unites with the caiman to embody a Huave princess in a display of unity.

Decked out in a fashion-forward ensemble of a green skirt, a vibrant tunic, and a headdress adorned with ribbons and sequins, the bride reptile paraded through the town, spreading joy and excitement. As precautionary measures, her snout remained tightly bound to avoid any pre-marital nibbles.

In the end, the happy couple danced their scaly hearts away, serenaded by traditional music. Amidst the celebration, Mayor Sosa expressed his delight, emphasizing the fusion of cultures and the jubilant spirits of the people.