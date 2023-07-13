Las Vegas is the center of the basketball world ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The WNBA All-Star Game will be played before a sold-out crowd Saturday in Las Vegas. The 3-point shooting contest and skills competitions will be Friday. This has been a busy basketball week in Las Vegas. Highly touted 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama made his NBA debut in the Summer League to sold-out crowds at the nearby Thomas & Mack Center. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke openly about Las Vegas as a potential expansion candidate. And the Las Vegas Aces continued to roll through opponents to move to 19-2 as they seek a second straight WNBA title.