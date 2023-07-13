Jets agree to 4-year, $96 million contract extension with All-Pro Quinnen Williams, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million. Williams is now the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL at $24 million per year behind only the Rams’ Aaron Donald, who is making $31.7 million per year. The deal for Williams includes $66 million in guaranteed salary, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the terms of the contract.