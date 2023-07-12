7/11 Boulder Fire Update

7/12

Resources: 300 Total Personnel | 6 Hand Crews | 7 Engines | 7 Heavy Equipment | 4 Water Tender

| 2 Fixed-Wing Aircraft | 5 Helicopters

(Dufur, OR) The Boulder Fire started on July 8 near Boulder Lake Trailhead 26 miles southwest of Dufur in the Mt. Hood National Forest’s Barlow Ranger District. The fire is burning in dead and down debris located in steep, rugged and alpine-like terrain. Approximately 236 acres have burned. Firefighters have been very productive, making great strides toward (containment). Fire managers have combined infrared flight data with information from personnel on the ground for a better estimate of the fire’s size. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A temporary flight restriction is in place. Public and firefighter safety are the highest priorities on the Boulder Fire.

Community Meeting: A community meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. in the Wamic Community Hall (80192 Emigrant St. in Wamic, Oregon) and on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/mthoodnf

Yesterday, fire crews made substantial progress on handline construction and road improvement despite challenges posed by terrain. Firefighters have nearly completed handline around the fire’s northeast corner to help prevent the fire from crossing the perimeter. The previous night’s infrared flight pointed out hot spots along Boulder Creek and fire crews extinguished these hot spots. A masticator processed debris that firefighters had cleared from the 4880 Road, further strengthening the line as a containment feature. To the west, fire crews nearly finished a handline around the northwest corner and helicopters dropped thousands of gallons of water to cool any flare-ups. Efforts to remove brush from the 4813 Road were ongoing as was grading along the 4816 Road.

Today, helicopters will operate out of Pine Hollow and Dallesport helibases to cool the fire’s edge as crews continue road improvements, line construction and hose lays. Rotor aircraft will also help meet logistical needs, delivering materials and equipment to the fireline with sling loads. Additional heavy equipment such as bulldozers will speed work to complete control lines.

Evacuations: Boulder Lake Campground, Little Boulder Lake, Bonney Meadows Campground, Badger Lake Campground, Camp Windy, and Post Camp Campground are under a Level 3 –Go Now evacuation. Evacuation levels are Level 1 – Be Ready to Evacuate, Level 2 – Be Set to Evacuate, and Level 3 – Go Now. More information is available from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office at www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff.

Weather: The weather was warm and dry around the fire yesterday, with only light winds. A weak cold front is expected Wednesday, bringing cooling and higher humidity with partly cloudy skies.

Closures and Restrictions: Forest Roads 4880, 4881, and 4890 are closed. Due to the high fire danger, open fire and target shooting restrictions have been implemented. For more information, visit the Forest webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/mthood/alerts-notices.

Public Safety: Firefighters and heavy equipment are working on and around the area roadways, including Forest Road 48. Motorists can help keep firefighters and visitors safe by driving carefully and avoiding these areas. Timothy Lake, a popular recreation site, is being used by water-scooping aircraft. Firefighters are using the Rock Creek OHV Area as a staging area. For everyone’s safety, the public is asked to stay clear of these fire suppression operations.

Smoke: Currently, there are no significant smoke impacts from the Boulder Fire. For air quality updates, visit www.oregonsmoke.org or airnow.gov.

7/11

Resources: 229 Total Personnel | 6 Hand Crews | 6 Engines | 1 Heavy Equipment | 1 Water Tender

| 4 Fixed-Wing Aircraft | 3 Helicopters

(Dufur, OR) The Boulder Fire started on July 8 near Boulder Lake Trailhead 25 miles southwest of Dufur in the Mt. Hood National Forest’s Barlow Ranger District. The fire is burning in dead and down debris located in steep, rugged and alpine-like terrain. Approximately 237 acres have burned. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire managers have received better mapping data from an overnight flight by aircraft with infrared capabilities. Firefighters are making good progress with work on the ground and from the air. A temporary flight restriction is in place. Public and firefighter safety are the highest priorities on the Boulder Fire.

Yesterday, initial attack and contingency groups were established. Crews on the fire’s eastern flank were able to build line directly on the fire’s edge, from Spur 123 to the 48 Road. Along the western flank, firefighters removed brush to improve access on existing roadways and scouted locations for contingency lines. Fixed wing and rotor aircraft helped fire crews stop isolated flare-ups. There were no new fire starts reported yesterday in the immediate area.

Today, a temporary helibase location will be established at Pine Hollow which is located about 12 miles east of the fire. Helicopters are also operating out of Dallesport. Firefighters will be working along the fire’s eastern flank to tie established handlines to Boulder Creek, a natural containment feature. As additional heavy equipment arrives to the fire, crews will make further progress on improving roads for access as well as for containment of the fire along the western flank.

Evacuations: Boulder Lake campground, Little Boulder Lake, Bonney Meadow campground, Badger Lake campground, Camp Windy, and Post Camp campground are under a Level 3 — Go Now evacuation. Evacuation levels are Level 1 — Be Ready to Evacuate, Level 2 — Be Set to Evacuate, and Level 3 – Go Now. More information is available from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office at www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff.

7/10

(Dufur, OR) The Boulder Fire started on July 8th southeast of Mt. Hood on the Barlow Ranger District near Boulder Lake Trailhead. The fire is burning in dead and down debris located in steep, rugged terrain. Local resources from the Mt. Hood National Forest have aggressively been fighting the fire over the last 48 hours with the support of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Approximately 160 acres have burned, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the fire. Resources continue to arrive.

Northwest Incident Management Team 10, under the leadership of Incident Commander Alan Lawson, assumed command of the Boulder Fire at 6 a.m. this morning. The team is working closely with fire officials from the Mt. Hood National Forest. Approximately 200 personnel are assigned to the fire in addition to 2 water scoopers and 4 helicopters. Fire crews will spend the day assessing the fire activity, scouting the area looking for potential safety hazards and safe access to and from the fire. Public and firefighter safety is the highest priority on the Boulder Fire.

Evacuations: Boulder Lake Campground, Little Boulder Lake, Bonney Meadows Campground, Badger Lake campground, Camp Windy, and Post Camp campground are under a Level 3 – Go Now evacuation.

Level 1 – BE READY to evacuate.

Level 2 – BE SET to evacuate.

Level 3 – GO NOW!

Weather: Clear skies and winds out of the west with gusts up to 25 mph are forecast over the fire area today.

Closures: Forest Roads 4880, 4881, and 4890 are closed.

Fire Restrictions: Due to hot and dry conditions, campfires are prohibited across the Mt. Hood National Forest. All campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any other open fires are prohibited under a Forest Order, including in developed campgrounds. Portable cooking stoves, lanterns, and heating devices using liquefied or bottled fuel, such as propane, are still allowed as they can be instantly switched off. Target shooting is temporarily prohibited because of the risk of wildfire.

Public Safety: Firefighters and heavy equipment are traveling and working on and around the area roadways, including Forest Road 48. You can help keep firefighters and the public safe by driving carefully and avoiding these areas.

Additional Information: Evacuation information is available from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office at www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff.

Sandy, OR—July 9, 2023. Firefighters are engaged in suppressing the Boulder Fire, which started on July 8th southeast of Mt. Hood on the Barlow Ranger District near Boulder Lake Trailhead. As of this morning, the fire is estimated to be over 6o acres.

The fire is burning in a heavily forested area on steep slopes. Four engines, four hotshot crews and two heavy helicopters are actively working on the fire, with additional resources en route.

Boulder Lake campground, Little Boulder Lake, Bonney Meadow campground, Badger Lake campground, Camp Windy, and Post Camp campground remain under a Level 3 – Go Now evacuation. Forest Roads 4480, 4481, and 4890 are also closed. An area closure is in the process of being implemented for public safety. Visitors are asked to avoid the area as conditions can change quickly.

Smoke impacts are anticipated in the vicinity of the fire, with warm and dry conditions forecast to persist throughout the week. Visit oregonsmoke.blogspot.com or airnow.gov for air quality updates.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team will transition to managing the fire tomorrow morning.

For additional fire information visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mthoodnf/.

Evacuation information is available from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office at www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff.

