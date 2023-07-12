7/11 Devils Butte Fire update

7/12 9 pm

Devils Butte Fire Update

July 12, 2023 | Evening Update

Gilliam County, OR – Fire resources continued to mop-up hotspots and watched over the Devils Peak Fire today. Very few hotspots were found within the fire, a local IC Type 4 will be taking over command of the fire tomorrow, Thursday July 13th.

As of this evening, the fire is 75% contained and remains at 2,865 acres.

Resources will begin to transition off the fire tonight and tomorrow morning, returning to their home units. Three engines and one Interagency Hotshot crew will remain on the fire with the incoming ICT4. Firefighters will continue to watch for hotspots and mop-up the fire area within 50-100 feet of the containment lines. Air resources remain available to assist ground crews if needed.

The power company is still planning to have power restored to properties on Thursday.

Please drive carefully on Hwy 206 through the fire area as there will continue to be fire resources on the roadways.

As needed, updates on the Devils Butte Fire will be posted on Twitter @CentralORFire.

7/11 6 pm

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has mobilized a task force to Gilliam County to provide added capacity and help local resources on the Devil’s Butte Fire. The task force from Clackamas County is being sent through Immediate Response, a tool the OSFM uses to send additional firefighters and equipment outside of a conflagration.

According to the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office, the lightning-sparked fire was reported yesterday morning, July 10 around 10:30 near Ajax Lane and Highway 206 west of Condon. As of this morning, the fire was mapped at 2,859 acres in size and zero percent contained. The fire is burning in tall grass and brush.

Firefighters from North Gilliam Fire Department, South Gilliam Fire Department, Sherman County Rural Fire Protection District, Morrow County Fire Department, Umatilla County Fire Department, Wheeler County Fire Department, Gilliam County Road Department, U.S. Forest Service, Oregon State Fire Marshal, Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office, Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management, Prineville Hotshots, and air assets are involved in the firefighting efforts.

Highway 206 was closed on Monday but has since reopened. Those in the area should be aware of the wildfire and check highway information before traveling at www.tripcheck.com.

7/10 7 pm

ACTIVE WILDFIRE, HIGHWAY 206 MILEPOST 21

HIGHWAY ROAD CLOSURE BETWEEN MILEPOST 21-22.

**UPDATE 2 @ 4:48 hours**

This fire has been officially named the Devils Butte fire and is estimated to be between 2,500-3,000 acres in size. The fire has crossed the highway at a few locations forcing Highway 206 to remain closed.

Resources from many agencies across the region have been assisting our local fire fighting crews with containment. The more recent photo added to this post was taken from the Central OR Fire Info Twitter page.

———————————————————————

Initial posting (07/10/2023 @ 2:42 pm)

**1st Post**

On 07/10/2023 at approximately 10:29 am a grass fire was reported in the area of Highway 206 at milepost 21 (Between Condon and Wasco). Fire resources from South Gilliam County Rural Fire Protection District, Bureau of Land Management, and local farmers are currently working at stopping this fast moving fire. Air support and Sherman County mutual aid has being requested at the time of this posting.

Highway 206 is CLOSED in the area of the fire. Please find an alternative route and avoid the area so resources can safety respond.

PLEASE DO NOT FLY ANY DRONES IN OR AROUND THE INCIDENT as it will ground all fire fighting aircraft.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos of the active fire were provided by Deputy Burnett of the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office.