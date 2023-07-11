Florida teen’s wild twist on thirst quenching lands him in hot water

Brace yourselves for the daring escapades of a fearless teenager who took day-drinking to a whole new level.

A gutsy Floridian decided to show off his “mad skills” by chugging a Twisted Tea … held by a baby alligator, KIRO7 reports. In a move that can only be described as a bizarre blend of swampy shenanigans and questionable decision-making, this audacious teen grabbed hold of a baby alligator and used it as a makeshift party accessory.

The incident went down in Plant City, Florida, and the teen was sitting in a Hardee’s parking lot.

Unsurprisingly, authorities were less than thrilled with this wild show of recklessness and slapped the teenager with a charge for taking the alligator without a permit.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission caught wind of the video which was apparently going viral on social media and said, “The lack of respect and responsibility shown toward this animal was disappointing to see… this serves as a strong reminder of the consequences of such behavior.”