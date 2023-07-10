7/10 7 pm

ACTIVE WILDFIRE, HIGHWAY 206 MILEPOST 21

HIGHWAY ROAD CLOSURE BETWEEN MILEPOST 21-22.

**UPDATE 2 @ 4:48 hours**

This fire has been officially named the Devils Butte fire and is estimated to be between 2,500-3,000 acres in size. The fire has crossed the highway at a few locations forcing Highway 206 to remain closed.

Resources from many agencies across the region have been assisting our local fire fighting crews with containment. The more recent photo added to this post was taken from the Central OR Fire Info Twitter page.

———————————————————————

Initial posting (07/10/2023 @ 2:42 pm)

**1st Post**

On 07/10/2023 at approximately 10:29 am a grass fire was reported in the area of Highway 206 at milepost 21 (Between Condon and Wasco). Fire resources from South Gilliam County Rural Fire Protection District, Bureau of Land Management, and local farmers are currently working at stopping this fast moving fire. Air support and Sherman County mutual aid has being requested at the time of this posting.

Highway 206 is CLOSED in the area of the fire. Please find an alternative route and avoid the area so resources can safety respond.

PLEASE DO NOT FLY ANY DRONES IN OR AROUND THE INCIDENT as it will ground all fire fighting aircraft.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos of the active fire were provided by Deputy Burnett of the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office.