Real-life hamburgler caught using movie prop money to pay for McDonald’s meal

A McDonald’s worker in Lower Allen Township attempted to use movie prop money to pay for food and took $40 back in change according to police.

Mindy Middleton, 35, reportedly used a fake $50 bill to pay for food before leaving the store.

Following her shift, Middleton allegedly rang herself up and placed a $50 bill under the register drawer and took out $40 in cash, police say.

Authorities say the bill was clearly marked “for movie prop use only” in multiple places, and multiple other discrepancies could also be seen on the bill.

A warrant is out for Middleton’s arrest according to officials.