Luis Robert Jr. and Pete Alonso lead the field for baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. and two-time champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets are set to participate in baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle. Robert earned the top seed in an eight-player field announced Wednesday that includes Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez, 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, Texas’ Adolis García and Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman. Alonso will try to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time champions. Robert will go against Rutschman in the first round, with Alonso facing Rodriguez. Betts meets Guerrero, and García goes against Arozarena. The seeding was determined by home run totals through Tuesday. Tiebreakers went to the player with the most homers since June 15.