Ohtani leaves Angels game with blister, says he doesn’t plan to pitch in All-Star Game

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani says he’s not planning to pitch in the All-Star Game next week after leaving the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-5 loss to the San Diego Padres with a blister on the middle finger of his right hand Tuesday. The two-way superstar could still play a significant role if he remains the starting designated hitter for the American League in Seattle. Ohtani exited on the mound against the Padres after giving up consecutive home runs in the sixth inning. The right-hander’s start had been pushed back a day due to a cracked fingernail. His velocity was down, and he left trailing 5-1. His exit came several hours after the Angels learned they’ll be without fellow All-Star slugger Mike Trout for several weeks because of a broken left wrist.