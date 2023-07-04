Driver’s phone use unveils cocaine chaos, leading to six-year sentence

Picture this: a driver innocently chatting away on their phone, thinking they’ve gotten away with a simple traffic violation, only to end up behind bars for a more intense crime.

According to The Irish Post, Patrick Sweeney was stopped by officers for using his phone behind the wheel, however, when police approached and got whiff of cannabis, they searched the vehicle and stumbled upon a whopping load of cocaine!

The white substance was forensically tested and found to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of about $50,000.

Sweeney pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at a hearing last year and was sentenced last week to six years in prison.