Andy Murray gets a win at rainy Wimbledon and a thumbs-up from Roger Federer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer and Andy Murray have provided the highlights on a rainy Day 2 at Wimbledon. Light but persistent showers prevented the completion or even start of dozens of matches. Federer was honored at Centre Court before the start of play there under the closed roof and he stayed to watch Murray beat Ryan Peniston in straight sets in an all-British matchup. Other winners included No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 12 Cam Norrie among the men, and three top women: defending champion Elena Rybakina, 2002 runner-up Ons Jabeur and No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.