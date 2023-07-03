Officials warn students and residents to steer clear of “aggressive cow” 

Hold your horses, folks! We’ve got a wild cow on the loose at Kutztown University.

According to WFMZ, this rebellious mammal was spotted causing a ruckus on campus and in town. Despite the university’s best efforts, the cow remains at large, keeping everyone on their toes.

With over a thousand young campers on campus, the situation is no laughing matter. Officials are urging students and residents to steer clear of the aggressive animal and report any sightings to the Kutztown University Police.

Let’s hope they can corral this moo-ving mystery soon!