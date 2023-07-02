Teen with drone saves couple stuck in sinkhole

Hold onto your seats, folks, because we’ve got a heroic tale that’ll make your jaw drop! Imagine this: a couple of passengers find themselves trapped in a sinkhole, surrounded by gushing floodwaters. But fear not, for their knight in shining armor arrives, soaring through the air in the form of a teenage drone virtuoso!

In a stroke of incredible luck, a drone enthusiast named Josh Logue stumbled upon a shocking sight, according to People. Acting swiftly, Logue and assistant fire chief Ryan Nuanes sprung into action, rescuing the trapped couple just in time.

Thanks to Logue’s drone, which captured the aerial view, the couple’s dire situation was discovered, prompting a rapid response from local authorities.

The couple survived, albeit with injuries.