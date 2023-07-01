Man Arrested for Murder of Amanda Harman

Statement from Wasco County District Attorney and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office

Press Releases 6/30/23: Dan Watson Arrested and Charged with the Murder of Amanda Harman

(THE DALLES, Ore.) Today, Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis and Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill announce that Dan Watson (35) has been arrested for the murder of Amanda Harman. Watson has been charged by a District Attorney’s Information with Murder in the Second Degree, Burglary in the First Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. In the late evening of March 17, 2023, Watson stabbed Amanda multiple times at her residence on Ayres Drive outside The Dalles, causing her death. Watson took her Kubota RTV to flee the scene.

We would like to thank our agency partners that assisted in this arrest, to include The Dalles City Police, Oregon State Police, Hood River Sheriff’s Office, Hood River City Police, and the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office for their tireless investigative efforts. Special thanks to Detective Sergeant Jeff Hall for leading the investigation. Thank you to the citizens, for all the tips and willingness to speak with law enforcement to assist in the investigation, and to the Brace family for their patience and support, as this has been a difficult time.

Though an arrest has been made, the investigation and prosecution is ongoing. Law enforcement is still accepting information on the matter. An online tip can be submitted through The Dalles City Police website online tip form, Tip 411 https://www.thedalles.org/department/police/programs.php.

A text tip can be texted to TIP 411 (847-411). A phone tip should be directed to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, 541-506-2580. Please ask for a detective.

A charging instrument is only an accusation of a crime. Watson is innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Press Release 3/27/23: Amanda Harman Homicide Update

(THE DALLES, Ore.) Detectives from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office, and the Major Crimes Team continue to actively investigate the homicide of Amanda Harman. Amanda was well liked, respected and loved by family and friends. At this point in the investigation, no arrest(s) have been made. It is always best to remain diligent and call Central Dispatch or 911 to report suspicious or concerning behavior. Detectives are actively processing evidence, following up on tips, and investigating this serious crime. Once again, we ask that anyone with any information directly related to Amanda’s case continue to reach out to law enforcement. Thank you for your patience and understanding. With these types of crime investigation, limited information is released, as to not compromise the integrity of the investigation.

Tips can be submitted in one of three ways. An online tip can be submitted through The Dalles City Police website online tip form, Tip 411 https://www.thedalles.org/department/police/programs.php. A text tip can be texted to TIP 411 (847-411). A phone tip should be directed to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, 541-506-2580. Please ask for a detective. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes appropriate to do so.

Press Release 3/20/23: Homicide at Cherry Heights

(THE DALLES, Ore.) Amanda Harman was identified as the victim of the suspicious death. On March 20, 2023, an autopsy was conducted, and the results confirmed her death was a homicide. She was killed in the late hours of Friday March 17, 2023, near Cherry Heights, outside The Dalles. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office, with the assistance of the Major Crimes Team, began investigating the homicide on Saturday, March 18. The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with a camera on Cherry Heights, near Ayers Drive, or with any possible information to contact law enforcement. Submit a tip online, through text, or phone call. An online tip can be submitted through The Dalles City Police website online tip form, Tip 411 https://www.thedalles.org/department/police/programs.php. A text tip can be texted to TIP 411 (847-411). A phone tip should be directed to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, 541-506-2580. Please ask for a detective. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes appropriate to do so.

Press Release 3/19/23: Suspicious Death at Cherry Heights

(THE DALLES, Ore.) On the morning of Saturday, March 18, 2023, a suspicious death was discovered near Cherry Heights in Wasco County, just outside The Dalles. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this death for any criminal connections, with the assistance of regional law enforcement agencies. At the time of this release the death is still being investigated, and more information will be released as it becomes appropriate to do so.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

