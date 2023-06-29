Robber demands Facebook friend request form victim, says she’s “too pretty to rob”

In an astonishing turn of events, an Indiana man demanded a woman’s friendship on Facebook after robbing her at gunpoint.

Amber Beraun, the victim from Indianapolis, reluctantly sent the robber a friend request, hoping it would end their encounter, according to RadarOnline.com. However, things took a creepy twist when the man, identified as Damien Boyce, started bombarding her with disturbing messages. He even had the audacity to claim she was “too pretty to rob.” Beraun, trying to keep tensions low, responded with surprising diplomacy, but she couldn’t shake off the violation she felt in her own home.

Eventually, Boyce was arrested for another crime spree involving shootings and brick attacks. He now faces a slew of charges, including the robbery of Beraun. With a $7,500 bond, his days of online stalking and armed thievery are temporarily on pause.