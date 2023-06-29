“Menu anxiety”: Millennials and Gen Z apparently can’t even when it comes to ordering food

In what appears to be the very definition of a “first world problem,” apparently some people suffer from “menu anxiety.”

In fact, a new survey shows three in 10 Americans suffer from this crippling condition, which leaves them flummoxed at some point after sitting down at a restaurant and grabbing a look at their menus.

This number jumps to more than 40% of respondents in the younger Gen Z and millennial camps, according to the poll of 2,000 Americans that was commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the demographic that didn’t grow up with participation trophies and helicopter parents doesn’t suffer from this condition nearly as commonly: Just 15% of Gen X and baby boomers, the demographic between 44 and 77, said they had menu anxiety.

Also, younger patrons were 17% more likely to wait until those in their group ordered first to decide, as compared to their older counterparts.

Just like with many crippling fears, like a phobia of flying, exposure therapy is apparently a help: 24% of younger respondents say they “always” check out an eatery’s menu online before visiting.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.