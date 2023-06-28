Movers’ nude rubberband-flicking stunt causes stir

Prepare for a tale of moving mishaps that will leave you scratching your head. Art Moving Company Co., a prominent Japanese moving company based in Osaka, found itself knee-deep in embarrassment when a video of two of its employees engaged in an utterly bizarre act went viral, causing an uproar on social media.

In this peculiar footage, one unsuspecting employee found himself being tied naked inside a truck container, while his coworker entertained himself by flicking rubber bands at him.

As the news of this eyebrow-raising spectacle spread like wildfire, the company had no choice but to issue a formal apology on June 23, reports local Japan newspaper The Mainichi.

According to the company, the video was taken in 2019, adding an extra layer of confusion to the mix. While one of the rubber-flicking culprits remains on the payroll, the other made a timely escape from the moving madness earlier this year.

In their apologetic statement, an Art Moving Company representative promised thorough internal investigations and strict disciplinary action.