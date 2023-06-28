Methow Fire Media Release (Chelan County)

Chelan County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Methow Fire located in Chelan County, near the city of Wenatchee. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on June 27, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Brian Brett, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department.

The Methow Fire started on June 27, 2023, at approximately 1:25 p.m. This fire is estimated at 50 acres and growing. It is burning in shrub-streppe and is threatening homes and natural resources. Level 2 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated at Level 3 to help coordinate state assistance for the Methow Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered air resources only at this time. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/.

