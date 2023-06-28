Magical cat grants wishes, but it’ll cost $127,000

Move over, genies in bottles! There’s a new wish-granting sensation in town, and it comes in the form of a magical cat named Vincent I, or Vinsik for short. A Russian woman who stumbled upon Vinsik’s powers, is now offering up the extraordinary Scottish Fold kitty that can make all your dreams come, for the modest sum of $127,000.

The woman, Elena, says she has scored two apartments and a swanky car, all thanks to the feline’s mystical abilities, reports LuxuryLaunches.com.

So why is she selling the wish granting kitty? Well, it seems Vinsik’s magic has a limit of three wishes. They tried for a fourth wish, and nada. So, with a heart full of benevolence, Elena’s passing the cat to another lucky family.