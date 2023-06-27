Cherry-picking event cancelled after birds eat all the fruit

Prepare for a tale of berry betrayal, my friends. The highly-anticipated pick-your-own cherries event in England has been unceremoniously scrapped. The culprits? None other than a gang of audacious blackbirds who decided to turn the occasion into their own gourmet feast.

Scheduled to span five glorious days starting from June 28th, this cherry-filled fiesta was set to be the talk of the town, according to the BBC. However, a spokesperson revealed that these cunning blackbirds, known for their devilish antics, swooped in like culinary ninjas and left no cherry unpecked. A staggering 80 cherry trees fell victim to their appetites.

The event is not over though, they’ve just decided to pivot — to apple-picking later in the year.