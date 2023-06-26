Aging gracefully: US median age hits 38.9

The U.S. Census Bureau recently revealed that the nation’s median age has inched closer to the big 4-0, clocking in at a ripe 38.9 years.

It seems the baby boomers and their echo boomer offspring, also known as millennials, are gradually shaping the demographic landscape.

Kristie Wilder, a witty demographer from the Census Bureau, humorously noted, “As the nation’s median age creeps closer to 40, you can really see how the aging of baby boomers, and now their children, is impacting the median age.”

While the country experiences positive natural change due to more births than deaths, the birth rates have gradually declined over the past couple of decades. Wilder wisely predicts that without a rapidly growing young population, our median age will continue its slow but steady ascent.

On the state level, a daring seventeen states have proudly crossed the 40.0 median age mark, led by Maine at a staggering 44.8. Not to be outdone, New Hampshire struts in with a youthful 43.3. Meanwhile, the sprightly Utah (31.9), the District of Columbia (34.8), and Texas (35.5) boast the lowest median ages in the nation. It seems like those states are trying to stay young at heart!

Surprisingly, no state experienced a decrease in median age, but five states, including Alabama and West Virginia, seem content with keeping things steady. In the realm of counties, from the youthful sprouts to the wise elders, the median age ranged from a fresh-faced 20.9 to 68.1.