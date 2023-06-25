Water tower makes a splash with hilarious spelling slip-up

Stuart, Iowa may be growing by leaps and bounds, but the town’s latest addition has left its residents in stitches rather than standing tall with pride.

After the town upgraded their water tower, eagle-eyed locals couldn’t help but notice a glaring mistake — someone forgot to invite the letter “U” to the party. Instead of proudly displaying “Stuart” for all to see, the water tower confidently proclaimed “Start” on one side.

Complaints started pouring in faster than a waterfall with Mayor Dick Cook admitting, “A lot of people saw it and couldn’t help but point out the glaring error,” according to ABC affiliate KCRG.

Rather than drowning in despair, the residents embraced the mishap with open arms and a sense of humor. Social media platforms were flooded with hilarious posts mocking the misspelled tower.

The contractor responsible for the tower confessed that the real culprit was an off-center name, not a case of poor spelling. The tower has been repainted and fixed.