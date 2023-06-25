Analysis: Wembanyama’s arrival bigger than Texas, and he seems up to the challenge

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — As Victor Wembanyama took the stage for his first news conference inside his new home arena, he couldn’t help but notice an accessory that the San Antonio Spurs commissioned for the occasion. It was a replica of the Eiffel Tower made from Legos. Hundreds of them. Wembanyama loves Legos. He looked down at the 4-foot replica when he saw it and smiled. And then he sat next to Spurs general manager Brian Wright and started to talk business. The scene was a perfect microcosm of Wembanyama’s world right now. The teenager is more than just the player the Spurs are betting on to change their fortunes and help them return to championship contention. He’s a global brand before playing his first NBA game.