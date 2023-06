Once upon a time, a man turned his life into a thrilling movie scene by climbing on top of a building under construction, while being chased by the police, ABC affiliate KTLA reports.

Shirtless and full of audacity, he walked on the roof, even throwing pieces of wood at unsuspecting firefighters.

After 90 minutes of this spectacle, the authorities gave up and left. Thankfully, no one was harmed, but the fate of the man remains unclear. Talk about a wild day in the city!