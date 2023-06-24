Jurassic justice: South Dakota cops nab dino statue thieves

In a Jurassic twist of events, South Dakota’s Sioux Falls police have brought down the hammer on a daring velociraptor theft from an arts and science center.

According to the Associated Press, it all started when a vigilant security officer at the Washington Pavilion spotted three individuals making off with the beloved dinosaur statue under the cover of darkness. A call to the authorities set the wheels in motion, and with the aid of surveillance video, officers swiftly unraveled the reptilian caper. Picture their surprise when they swung open the door to an apartment and came face to face with the stolen velociraptor perched right there.

The three cunning culprits, ages 18, 19, and a juvenile mastermind, were promptly apprehended and charged with grand theft.

Fortunately, the stolen statue emerged unscathed from its unlawful adventure.