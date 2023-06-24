Elliott views pressure to make NASCAR playoffs as opportunity

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott prefers to view a very challenging season as opportunity, not pressure. The 2022 Cup Series champ who won last year’s regular season title sits 27th in the points standings as NASCAR returns from the lone break in the 38-race season. Elliott has started only nine of 16 races because of a broken leg and one suspension. The Cup Series’ most popular driver five years running now has to work to qualify for the playoffs. Elliott says he wants to have fun and embrace the challenge. All of NASCAR should be rested for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night.