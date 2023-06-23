Inmate attempts to smuggle meth by sewing it into his undies

A man in Kansas attempted to smuggle methamphetamine into Barton County Jail by sewing it into his underwear.

According to Hutch Post, Sheriff Brian Bellendir revealed the intriguing details of this audacious plan, which involved recruiting a weekend-only inmate to pass the drugs to others. However, the plot unraveled when detectives and jail staff discovered the hidden stash upon the inmate’s check-in.

A 47-year-old Great Bend man now faces charges of drug possession with intent to distribute and contraband trafficking, with a hefty $50,000 bond. Additionally, a 36-year-old Great Bend man already in jail for probation violations was implicated in the scheme. As investigations proceed, more arrests may follow.