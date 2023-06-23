From house cats to heirs: Florida woman leaves everything to her seven persians

Nancy Sauer of Tampa, Florida, left her entire estate to a most unexpected bunch: her seven cherished Persian cats.

Sadly, Nancy passed away last year, but her will contained a unique provision — her precious kitties were to remain in her lavish home until the last one purred its final meow, according to Tampa Bay Times. However, after months of being in the home — with someone stopping by to check on them from time to time — a probate judge intervened, deciding it was time for the pampered pets to find new abodes.

Sherry Silk, the fearless leader of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, took on the mission to secure suitable homes for these privileged felines, who have spent the past six months enjoying their luxurious 4,000-square-foot residence. Silk vowed to find the purrfect new families for these aristocats, ensuring they’ll be showered with love and care.

And here’s the icing on the catnip — each lucky feline will receive a generous inheritance to cover their gourmet meals, medical expenses, and occasional pampering sessions.