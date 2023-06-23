Cracking the code of sleep: Discover your quirky “Sleep Languages”

You may already know your love language, but do you know your sleep language?

Unveiling an intriguing concept, Clinical Sleep psychologist Dr. Shelby Harris and the meditation and sleep app Calm bring you the world of sleep languages. Similar to love languages, these quirky sleep patterns shed light on your sleep preferences and issues.

In a new blog post, Harris explains that there are five fascinating sleep languages to explore.

1. The “Words of Worry Sleeper” is plagued by anxious thoughts at night.

2. The “Gifted Sleeper” effortlessly dozes off, but may have underlying sleep problems.

3. The “Too Hot To Handle Sleeper” battles overheating, often linked to perimenopause or menopause.

4. The “Light As A Feather Sleeper” experiences restless and broken sleep, waking up tired.

5. The “Routine Perfectionist Sleeper” obsesses over sleep hygiene.

“Being able to identify which — or a combination of — categories you fall into will help you know where to focus your efforts to improve your sleep,” says Harris. “Basic sleep hygiene is always helpful for everyone, but certain techniques might be more important to focus on than others from the outset given your particular sleep style.”

Discovering your sleep language helps pinpoint obstacles to restful nights and guides tailored sleep treatments. Remember, it’s not a clinical diagnosis, but a playful way to understand your sleep behavior. If sleep troubles persist, consult a board-certified sleep specialist for expert assistance.

