Penny for your regrets: Auto shop owner pays former employee in oily coins, lands in hot water

In a hilarious twist of fate, the owner of an auto repair shop in Peachtree City, Ga., is now facing regret for his decision to settle a former employee’s final paycheck with a mountain of oily pennies.

According to People, the Department of Labor cracked down on Walker and A OK Luxury Autoworks after uncovering their violations of labor laws regarding retaliation, overtime, and recordkeeping. In response, Andreas Flaten, the aggrieved employee, reported Walker’s failure to pay his final wages. The result? Walker retaliated with a “shower” of 91,500 oil-soaked pennies on Flaten’s driveway, accompanied by defamatory statements on the company’s website.

Miles Walker of A OK Luxury Autoworks has learned an expensive lesson as he was recently ordered to pay over $39,000, which including back wages and liquidated damages. As if that wasn’t enough, he had to scrub all traces of the employee from his company’s online presence and prominently display the consent judgment around the shop.