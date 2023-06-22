Forget candy, it’s gold bars galore at South Korean convenience stores

Move over candy, gold bars are the new craze at South Korean convenience stores.

According to Kitco News, GS Retail reported an impressive $19 million in sales of gold bars through vending machines in the past nine months.

With sizes ranging from 0.13 to 1.3 ounces, these shiny investments fluctuate in price based on the global gold valuation. Popular among millennials and Gen Z, the trend shows no signs of slowing down. As inflation looms and the Silicon Valley Bank crisis unfolds, more people seek the security of gold.

While some see it as a fun purchase, convenience stores’ easy accessibility plays a big role in the gold bar frenzy. So, if you’re in South Korea, forget the snacks — go for the gold!