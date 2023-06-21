Kansas City couple rewinds time with 40-year-old hotel certificate

A delightful surprise awaited Tim and Melinda O’Brien as they revisited their wedding album.

Tucked away amidst the cherished memories was a 40-year-old gift certificate for the renowned Muehlebach Hotel in Kansas City, CT Insider reports. Intrigued by the find, Tim wondered if the hotel would still honor it and the hotel happily agreed to honor the vintage voucher. This golden ticket allowed the couple to enjoy a stay at the same price they paid on their wedding night — just $38!

With their 40th anniversary on the horizon, the O’Briens are set to relive the magic by redeeming their long-lost certificate.