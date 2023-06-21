Employee fakes robbery to get out of work early

In a bizarre twist of events, a gas station employee in Tulsa decided to take the “work smarter, not harder” approach to a whole new level.

Isaias Jones, the mastermind behind this unconventional plan, allegedly asked a friend to orchestrate a robbery at the store so he could call it a day and head home early, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

The plot unfolded when an unsuspecting man strolled into the station on June 5, armed not with a gun, but with a persuasive note that demanded all the cash in the register to which Isaias complied.

Investigators soon uncovered a web of deceit when the primary suspect, Steven Jones — no relation to the brilliant strategist Isaias — spilled the beans during questioning. He confessed to the robbery, but revealed that it was Alyia Locke, another accomplice, who had orchestrated the whole shebang at the request of Isaias himself.

In an unexpected turn of events, Isaias finally confessed to his desire for an early departure from the daily grind.

As justice unfolded, Isaias found himself facing charges of embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony. Steven received charges of conspiracy to commit embezzlement and possession of a firearm. As for Locke, well, she had her own warrant-related issues to deal with.

Isaias and Steven have been released on bond. Locke remains in Tulsa County Jail.