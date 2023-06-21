Denim debates: Wash ’em or let ’em linger? Experts can’t agree!

Oh, the age-old quandary of denim hygiene! Should you toss those jeans into the washing machine or let them marinate in their stylish glory? The experts can’t seem to find common ground.

According to the New York Post, Levi’s design director Paul O’Neill told Australian Financial Review, that he suggests a wash every 30 to 50 wears, in cold water — to preserve the color — and hang dry outside. However, he did note that there is no “official” way to wash your denim.

Meanwhile, some folks swear by unconventional freshness methods like freezing or exposing their jeans to a sunlight spa day for a bacteria-busting session.

But wait, there’s more! One clothing brand co-founder believes in saving the washing machine for dire stain emergencies only, treating their denim to a gentle touch of mild detergent. And then we have a stylish individual who unabashedly admits to frequent washes, courtesy of the chaos that comes with having tiny humans around.

So, my fellow fashion aficionados, the choice is in your hands — and your laundry basket. Whether you’re rocking baggy wide-leg jeans, mom jeans, or the latest dad jeans sensation, trust your gut. Wash ’em, or don’t wash ’em — it’s your fashion prerogative. Just strut your stuff with confidence, because no matter what you decide, those jeans are ready to take on the world.