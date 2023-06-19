Virgin Galactic readying space flights for tourists

While millions of people will be looking for the perfect summer social media picture to make their desk-bound friends jealous, Virgin Galactic might have the solution.

That is, if you’ve got influencer-level cash lying around.

Richard Branson‘s company announced on Thursday, June 15, the start of its Commercial Spaceflight Service, with its first commercial mission aboard its Galactic 01 craft planning to launch June 27-30.

That suborbital flight will carry three crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy to conduct microgravity research, according to the company.

However, after the eggheads return, the real fun begins in August, when Galactic 02, takes flight. The craft, “will bring Virgin Galactic’s unique experience to private astronauts,” according to the company, which points out monthly trips to space are being planned thereafter.

According to the company’s website, “Your reservation includes more than a spaceflight. You’ll enjoy a Future Astronaut community membership, a multi-day training and preparation retreat at Spaceport America with family and friends, bespoke flightwear, astronaut insignia, photographs and video, opportunities to give back to future generations and more.”

And now for the price: It takes a $10K credit card authorization to pre-book your flight, an initial deposit of $150,000, and a final ticket price of $300,000.

So for $450,000, you can truly make your friends green with envy.

Plus, you know, like justifying a pricey bridesmaid’s dress, you’ll always get another wear out of the “bespoke flightwear.”