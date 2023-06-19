Paws off, moviegoers! Drive-In theater urges patrons not not drive off with cat

At the Brackley Drive-In Theatre on Canada’s Prince Edward’s Island, there’s one unwritten rule: Hands off Timber, the theater’s cherished cat.

This feisty feline has become a regular attendee at movie nights, snuggling up with moviegoers and adding extra charm to the cinematic experience. However, owner Bob Boyle wants to make it crystal clear: Timber is not up for adoption.

“You’re welcome to let him watch the movie with you, you’re welcome to cuddle with him, but please don’t take him home,” he told CBC. “It is not a public service announcement I thought I would have to make.”