Lawyer sentenced for attempting to buy drugs from former clients

Henry Hendron, a once-respected barrister whose clientele included Nadine Dorries, found himself on the wrong side of the law. After representing two men in drug supply cases, he was caught attempting to buy drugs from them.

According to The Guardian, messages on his phone revealed his requests for class A methamphetamine and class C GBL. Hendron’s ill-fated visit to Belmarsh prison led to his arrest and subsequent 14-month jail sentence.

Despite his previous professional standing, the judge emphasized the seriousness of Hendron’s offenses, as he had abused his role as legal counsel. It seems his legal career has reached its end, overshadowed by personal struggles and poor choices.