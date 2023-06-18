Fashion’s smallest marvel: MSCHF’s microscopic handbag takes center stage

MSCHF, known for their audacious ventures, has taken a microscopic leap with the MSCHF Microscopic Handbag.

This minuscule wonder is an incredibly precise replica of a Louis Vuitton OnTheGo handbag, measuring a mere 657 by 222 by 700 micrometers—smaller than a human hair strand, according to High Snobiety. To truly appreciate the detail, it will be pre-mounted beneath a digital microscope for the lucky owner to marvel at their new item.

The Microscopic Handbag won’t be sold through conventional channels; instead, it will be featured in the “Just Phriends” auction curated by Pharrell‘s Joopiter auction house. MSCHF created it as a tribute to Pharrell’s love for oversized hats.

“Pharrell loves big hats, so we made him an incredibly small bag,” MSCHF CCO Kevin Wiesner told the New York Times.