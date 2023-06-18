Dream turned nightmare: Illinois man shoots himself, faces charges

Oh, the things people do when they mix dreams, firearms, and revoked Firearms Owners Identification (FOID) cards. Enter Mark M. Dicara, the Lake Barrington, Illinois man who unintentionally turned himself into a shooting target and subsequently found himself facing some serious charges.

It all began on that fateful April 10, 2023, night when the Lake County Sheriff‘s Deputies received a distressing call about a gunshot victim on Shoreline Road. Rushing to the scene, they discovered Mark with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As the story goes, Dicara had a vivid dream of a home invasion, triggering his immediate need for action. In a moment of half-asleep heroism, he grabbed his trusty .357 Magnum Revolver and fired away at the imaginary intruder. But guess what? He hit himself instead. Deputies swiftly applied a tourniquet to Dicara’s leg.

However, things took an even more negative turn when the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office got wind that his FOID card had been revoked, and they weren’t too pleased. They decided to slap Dicara with some fancy charges, including possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm. Class 3 and Class 4 felonies, respectively.

After a warrant was issued, Dicara faced a hefty $150,000 bond. He was eventually arrested and processed, but managed to secure his freedom by posting bail. The courtroom awaits him on June 29, 2023, where he’ll have a chance to explain his sleep-deprived misadventures.