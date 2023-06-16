Nigerian chef sets epic Guinness World Record with 93-Hour cooking marathon

Hilda Effiong Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, has officially claimed the title for the longest cooking marathon (individual) in the Guinness World Records.

This talented 26-year-old chef spent an impressive 93 hours and 11 minutes in the kitchen, preparing over 100 pots of delicious Nigerian dishes. Although she aimed for 100 hours, a slight time deduction due to an accidental rest break put her just shy of her goal.

Nevertheless, Hilda’s remarkable feat surpassed the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes. Her cooking marathon not only put Nigerian cuisine on the map but also served as an inspiration to young African women pursuing their dreams.