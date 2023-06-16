Minnesota man’s bank heist goes awry when he loses cash and car

Once upon a time in Minnesota, there was a man named Alan Duncan. He had a brilliant plan to rob banks in Chicago, not once but twice. However, fate had a different plan for him.

After successfully robbing a bank and returning to Minnesota, Alan’s car, along with the stolen cash, was stolen from him, CWBChicago reports. Talk about bad luck! Undeterred, Alan made a second attempt at robbing a bank in Chicago, only to have his getaway money stained by a dye pack explosion.

Eventually, the authorities caught up with Alan, finding his abandoned car with red dye stains inside. Alan tried to come up with elaborate stories about lending his car to someone and it being stolen from a homeless shelter. But let’s face it, his excuses were as believable as a fairy tale.

Now, Alan finds himself behind bars, facing charges for his failed bank heists. Perhaps he should have taken up a different career path, like being a fictional storyteller. After all, he sure had quite the imagination.