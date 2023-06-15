Paddleboarder saves sailors stranded on giant duck float

In a hilarious maritime escapade, three adventurous souls in England found themselves adrift at sea on an inflatable duck.

According to The Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s Appledore station, three daring souls decided to embark on an aquatic adventure with an inflatable duck and a trusty companion on an inflatable kayak. However, their enthusiasm quickly deflated as they found themselves drifting further away from the safety of the shore. Despite their valiant efforts, the friend on the kayak struggled to paddle the inflatable duck back to land.

The RNLI said rescuers were still on their way to the scene when a man on a paddleboard ventured out to tow the inflatable back to the beach.

The paddleboarder was able to bring the duck close enough to shore for the three men to jump out and return to the beach. The inflatable was then blown back out to sea.

As for the inflatable duck, it was retrieved by RNLI volunteers, who dubbed the inflatable “Quackers” and joked it was their new apprentice crew member.